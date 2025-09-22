Behind the Triad September 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SEPTEMBER 2025 EDITION OF THE BEHIND THE TRIAD AT FORT MCCOY: Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez and CSM James Riddle with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, discuss scuba training with CPT Quinten Wieman and FF/EMT Brian Butzler. The Fort McCoy Fire Department scuba training consisted of underwater dive recovery and retrieval operations at Big Sandy Lake.



The Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) supports the Fort McCoy Community by providing 24/7 services for protection, welfare, and safety of all who live, work or train at the installation and provides mutual aid and assistance to the surrounding communities.



See more previous editions of these videos at the Fort McCoy YouTube page, on Fort McCoy's official Facebook page, and on the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office DVIDS page. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)