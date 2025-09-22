Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Triad September 2025

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    SEPTEMBER 2025 EDITION OF THE BEHIND THE TRIAD AT FORT MCCOY: Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez and CSM James Riddle with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, discuss scuba training with CPT Quinten Wieman and FF/EMT Brian Butzler. The Fort McCoy Fire Department scuba training consisted of underwater dive recovery and retrieval operations at Big Sandy Lake.

    The Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) supports the Fort McCoy Community by providing 24/7 services for protection, welfare, and safety of all who live, work or train at the installation and provides mutual aid and assistance to the surrounding communities.

    See more previous editions of these videos at the Fort McCoy YouTube page, on Fort McCoy's official Facebook page, and on the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office DVIDS page. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 14:25
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 978044
    VIRIN: 250917-A-VQ984-1138
    Filename: DOD_111315378
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    This work, Behind the Triad September 2025, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    scuba diving
    Behind the Triad
    Fort McCoy
    Fire & Emergency

