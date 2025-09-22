Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SW Hegseth Hosts Canadian MINDEF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts Canadian Minister of Defense David McGuinty for a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 22, 2025. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 14:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978043
    VIRIN: 250922-D-D0418-5253
    Filename: DOD_111315351
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Hegseth Hosts Canadian MINDEF, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Canada and the U.S
    Canada
    SECWARHegseth
    david mcguinty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download