Engineer Thunder Day 7 B-Roll Package

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    09.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 128th Chemical Company, 337th Engineer Battalion, conduct reconnaissance in a hazardous site during the Engineer Thunder 2025 exercise in Lithuania on Sept. 16, 2025. Engineer Thunder 2025 is a biennial NATO multinational exercise in Lithuania, established in 2013, which has since grown to include more than 1,000 participants from Lithuania, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Portugal, and the United States of America. During Day 7 of Engineer Thunder 2025, U.S. Army Soldiers from 128th Chemical Company, along with the Czech Armed Forces, conducted joint exercises for initial entry into hazardous sites and sampling hazardous materials, highlighting the strength and strategic value of international partnerships and advancing convergence through integrated engineering efforts.
    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978040
    VIRIN: 250916-Z-CL916-1001
    PIN: 250916-A
    Filename: DOD_111315263
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    TAGS

    CBRN
    100th MPAD
    #VCorps
    Lithaunia
    Army
    EngineerThunder2025

