Engineer Thunder Day 7 B-Roll Package

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 128th Chemical Company, 337th Engineer Battalion, conduct reconnaissance in a hazardous site during the Engineer Thunder 2025 exercise in Lithuania on Sept. 16, 2025. Engineer Thunder 2025 is a biennial NATO multinational exercise in Lithuania, established in 2013, which has since grown to include more than 1,000 participants from Lithuania, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Portugal, and the United States of America. During Day 7 of Engineer Thunder 2025, U.S. Army Soldiers from 128th Chemical Company, along with the Czech Armed Forces, conducted joint exercises for initial entry into hazardous sites and sampling hazardous materials, highlighting the strength and strategic value of international partnerships and advancing convergence through integrated engineering efforts.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garcia)