CSM Delon Trolli Relinquishes Responsibility of I Corps HHBn to CSM Richard Valino

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Delon Trolli, outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. of I Corps Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Valino, incoming Command Sgt. Maj. of I Corps Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, gave speeches and passed the I Corps HHBn guidon during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 19, 2025. A change of responsibility is a formal ritual that symbolizes the transfer of leadership, authority, and responsibility from one senior enlisted leader to another, such as a First Sergeant or Command Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Omarion Hall)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 15:48
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
