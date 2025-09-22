CSM Delon Trolli Relinquishes Responsibility of I Corps HHBn to CSM Richard Valino

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Delon Trolli, outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. of I Corps Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Valino, incoming Command Sgt. Maj. of I Corps Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, gave speeches and passed the I Corps HHBn guidon during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 19, 2025. A change of responsibility is a formal ritual that symbolizes the transfer of leadership, authority, and responsibility from one senior enlisted leader to another, such as a First Sergeant or Command Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Omarion Hall)