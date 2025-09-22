Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Delon Trolli Relinquishes Responsibility of I Corps HHBn to CSM Richard Valino

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Omarion Hall 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Delon Trolli, outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. of I Corps Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Valino, incoming Command Sgt. Maj. of I Corps Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, gave speeches and passed the I Corps HHBn guidon during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 19, 2025. A change of responsibility is a formal ritual that symbolizes the transfer of leadership, authority, and responsibility from one senior enlisted leader to another, such as a First Sergeant or Command Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Omarion Hall)

    TAGS

    Joint Base Lewis - McChord
    Americas First Corps
    I Corps Base Lewis-McChord

