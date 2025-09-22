Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Sgt. Gary Gordon Slide Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Video by Kaylyn St.Jean 

    United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence

    Family photos of the life of Master Sgt. Gary Gordon, Medal of Honor recipient for actions during the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, Somalia and namesake of Fort Gordon, Ga.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978033
    VIRIN: 250923-O-UG811-2253
    PIN: 250923-A
    Filename: DOD_111315195
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: FORT GORDON, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: LINCOLN, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Gary Gordon Slide Show, by Kaylyn St.Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download