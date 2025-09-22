Engineer Thunder 2025 Culminating CBRN Event B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978029" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 128th Chemical Company, 337th Engineer Battalion, take part in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) culminating event during Engineer Thunder 2025 exercise in Lithuania on Sept. 17. Engineer Thunder is a biennial NATO multinational exercise in Lithuania, established in 2013, has grown to include more than 1,000 participants from Lithuania, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Portugal, and the United States of America. During Day eight of the exercise, U.S. Army Soldiers from the 128th Chemical Company conducted joint NATO exercises focused on initial entry into hazardous sites and sampling dangerous materials. Engineer Thunder 2025 highlights the strength and strategic value of international partnerships, advancing convergence through integrated engineering efforts. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)