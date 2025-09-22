Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSgt. Ryan Adams Engineer Thunder 2025 Interview

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    09.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Adams with the 128th Chemical Company, 337th Engineer Battalion, goes over his squad portion of the culminating event during Engineer Thunder 2025 exercise in Lithuania on Sept. 17. Engineer Thunder is a biennial NATO multinational exercise in Lithuania, established in 2013, has grown to include more than 1,000 participants from Lithuania, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Portugal, and the United States of America. During Day eight of the exercise, U.S. Army Soldiers from the 128th Chemical Company conducted joint NATO exercises focused on initial entry into hazardous sites and sampling dangerous materials. Engineer Thunder 2025 highlights the strength and strategic value of international partnerships, advancing convergence through integrated engineering efforts. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 16:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978028
    VIRIN: 250917-Z-CL916-1001
    PIN: 250917-A
    Filename: DOD_111315128
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    CBRN
    Lithuania
    100MPAD
    NATO
    Army
    EngineerThunder2025

