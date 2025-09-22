UNITAS 2025: Partnered and Allied Ships Depart Naval Station Mayport

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (September 18, 2025) Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Charlottetown (FFH 339), Spanish Navy Amphibious ship SPS Galicia (L 51), Brazilian Navy Niterio-class Frigate Indepencia (F44), and Argentinian MEKO 360 H2 class destroyer ARA La Argentina (D-11) depart Naval Station Mayport for UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet as the trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy 250th Birthday. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Jacob Brown)
|09.18.2025
|09.23.2025 14:22
|B-Roll
|978024
|250918-N-KE573-5126
|DOD_111315054
|00:02:12
|MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
