The 17th Training Wing and San Angelo community hosts events across the installation for National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day at the Mathis Fitness Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Sept. 19, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 12:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978014
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-TB914-5047
|Filename:
|DOD_111314829
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 POWMIA GAFB, by SrA Evelyn D'Errico and A1C James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.