U.S. Soldiers, Japan Ground Self Defense Force personnel, and Australian soldiers conduct a trilateral field medical training as part of Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area, Niigata, Japan, Sept. 17, 2025. Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian’s field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 11:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978005
|VIRIN:
|250916-A-KM154-2864
|Filename:
|DOD_111314597
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEKIYAMA TRAINING AREA, NIIGATA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Orient Shield 25: Trilateral Field Medical Training, by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
