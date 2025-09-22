Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 25: Trilateral Field Medical Training

    SEKIYAMA TRAINING AREA, NIIGATA, JAPAN

    09.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Soldiers, Japan Ground Self Defense Force personnel, and Australian soldiers conduct a trilateral field medical training as part of Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area, Niigata, Japan, Sept. 17, 2025. Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian’s field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 11:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978005
    VIRIN: 250916-A-KM154-2864
    Filename: DOD_111314597
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEKIYAMA TRAINING AREA, NIIGATA, JP

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    JGSDF
    USARJ
    OS25
    Orient Shield 25

