Soldiers from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command train for the Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge to build on their proficiency in combat skills, physical fitness, and mental toughness required to earn the badge. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 11:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978002
|VIRIN:
|250923-A-IR446-9988
|Filename:
|DOD_111314493
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, E2B & EFMB BROLL, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
