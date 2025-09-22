Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E2B & EFMB BROLL

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.22.2025

    Video by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command train for the Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge to build on their proficiency in combat skills, physical fitness, and mental toughness required to earn the badge. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 11:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978002
    VIRIN: 250923-A-IR446-9988
    Filename: DOD_111314493
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

