    U.S. Army Soldiers train for the Expert Field Medical Badge

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command practice expert field medical badge lanes, in Baumholder, Germany, Sept. 22, 2025. The command hosted training lanes covering different soldiering skills, field medical tasks and army warrior skills in preparation for Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge competitions scheduled for next week. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 11:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977999
    VIRIN: 250922-A-RM492-7157
    Filename: DOD_111314436
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers train for the Expert Field Medical Badge, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

