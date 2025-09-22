Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon wad removal

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Removing the wad from the bore of the cannon found during dredging operations for the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977992
    VIRIN: 230105-A-HT663-2684
    Filename: DOD_111314387
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cannon wad removal, by Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

