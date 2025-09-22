Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    End-of-Year closeout | John Machine shares what's key for end-of-year success

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    This is John Machine. He's the Branch Chief for the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade at the 900th Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Bragg. After being in the field for six years, he knows a thing or two about contracting. Watch as he shares his advice on the best way to navigate End-of-year closeout.

