End-of-Year closeout | John Machine shares what's key for end-of-year success

This is John Machine. He's the Branch Chief for the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade at the 900th Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Bragg. After being in the field for six years, he knows a thing or two about contracting. Watch as he shares his advice on the best way to navigate End-of-year closeout.
|08.18.2025
|09.23.2025 12:48
|Video Productions
|977989
|250818-O-HP256-2740
|DOD_111314377
|00:00:32
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
