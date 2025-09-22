WWII Veterans Return to the Netherlands 81 Years After Operation Market Garden - AFN News

81 years after Operation Market Garden, three U.S. veterans returned to the Netherlands from Sept. 18-20, 2025 to share their experiences and honor the memories of those who served alongside them. Launched in September 1944, Operation Market Garden was one of the largest allied airborne assaults of World War II. The operation aimed to secure a route into Germany by capturing a series of strategic bridges across the Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)
