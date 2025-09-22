Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII Veterans Return to the Netherlands 81 Years After Operation Market Garden - AFN News

    NETHERLANDS

    09.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    81 years after Operation Market Garden, three U.S. veterans returned to the Netherlands from Sept. 18-20, 2025 to share their experiences and honor the memories of those who served alongside them. Launched in September 1944, Operation Market Garden was one of the largest allied airborne assaults of World War II. The operation aimed to secure a route into Germany by capturing a series of strategic bridges across the Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 10:10
    MarketGardenWWII, StrongerTogether, WWII, Veteran, 82ndAirborne

