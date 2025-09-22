Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division Newport partners with industry to achieve undersea dominance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Video by Public Affairs Office and Evan Crawley

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Division Newport's theme for September is “Industry Partners” and the critical role industry and small business partners play in helping achieve undersea dominance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 09:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977978
    VIRIN: 250923-N-IV265-1001
    Filename: DOD_111314283
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Newport partners with industry to achieve undersea dominance, by Public Affairs Office and Evan Crawley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NUWC Division Newport
    Industry Partnerships
    Undersea Dominance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download