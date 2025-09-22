Orient Shield 25: Round Robin

Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian’s field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability.
|09.17.2025
|09.23.2025 07:35
|PSA
|977942
|250918-F-QH602-6620
|DOD_111313980
|00:00:53
|SEKIYAMA, NIIGATA, JP
|2
|2
