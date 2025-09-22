Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 25: Round Robin

    SEKIYAMA, NIIGATA, JAPAN

    09.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian’s field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 07:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 977942
    VIRIN: 250918-F-QH602-6620
    Filename: DOD_111313980
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: SEKIYAMA, NIIGATA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield 25: Round Robin, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #OrientShield25 #OS25, #USARPAC, #USARJ, #USJapanAlliance, #JGSDF

