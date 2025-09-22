386th ESFS K-9 CQB Training

386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Defenders and K-9 handlers conduct close-quarters battle training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 15-18, 2025. The training fosters familiarity and strengthens coordination between different sections within the 386th ESFS to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
