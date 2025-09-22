Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th ESFS K-9 CQB Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Defenders and K-9 handlers conduct close-quarters battle training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 15-18, 2025. The training fosters familiarity and strengthens coordination between different sections within the 386th ESFS to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 07:10
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Security Forces
    K-9
    MWD

