Transfer of authority ceremony on NATO’s eastern flank

U.S. Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, assumed responsibility of the NATO Multinational Battlegroup during a transfer of authority ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Sept. 22, 2025. The ceremony marked the 16th rotation of U.S. forces in support of NATO’s mission to strengthen interoperability, readiness, and collective defense on the Alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)