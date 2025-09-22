Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transfer of authority ceremony on NATO’s eastern flank

    POLAND

    09.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, assumed responsibility of the NATO Multinational Battlegroup during a transfer of authority ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Sept. 22, 2025. The ceremony marked the 16th rotation of U.S. forces in support of NATO’s mission to strengthen interoperability, readiness, and collective defense on the Alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 05:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977925
    VIRIN: 250922-Z-GB622-3001
    Filename: DOD_111313715
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: PL

    100th MPAD
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    Battlegroup Transfer of Authority

