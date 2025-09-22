Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 NAF Atsugi Bon Odori Festival B-Roll

    ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie 

    AFN Tokyo

    NAF Atsugi hosted their annual Bon Odori Festival on September 6, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 03:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977923
    VIRIN: 250906-F-IY786-1073
    Filename: DOD_111313668
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 NAF Atsugi Bon Odori Festival B-Roll, by A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

