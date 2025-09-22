RD25 | U.S. Marines and Sailors with 12th LLB Participate in a Medical Evacuation Drill B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a medical evacuation drill during Resolute Dragon 25 at Oyanohara Maneuver Area, Oita, Japan, Sept. 22, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shayla Kuhn)