Maintainers from the 8th Maintenance Group conduct a hot pit refueling on a KC-135 Stratotanker from Kadena Air Base, Sept. 10, 2025, on Kunsan Air Base. Hot pit refueling allows planes to rapidly return to the skies. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 02:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|977917
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-FE180-7889
|Filename:
|DOD_111313648
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th Maintenace Group Conducts a Hot Pit Refueling, by SrA Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
