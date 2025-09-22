Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Maintenace Group Conducts a Hot Pit Refueling

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs 

    AFN Kunsan

    Maintainers from the 8th Maintenance Group conduct a hot pit refueling on a KC-135 Stratotanker from Kadena Air Base, Sept. 10, 2025, on Kunsan Air Base. Hot pit refueling allows planes to rapidly return to the skies. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 02:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 977917
    VIRIN: 250910-F-FE180-7889
    Filename: DOD_111313648
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Maintenace Group Conducts a Hot Pit Refueling, by SrA Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

