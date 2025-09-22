German Navy Commander Philipp Blau, German Support Team lead, speaks about the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course held at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 8, 2025. The GAFPB tests service members on numerous traits, from swimming to shooting, while enhancing the skillsets of participants. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 08:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977916
|VIRIN:
|250908-F-YU294-7936
|Filename:
|DOD_111313644
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Service members participate in GAFPB hosted at CLDJ, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.