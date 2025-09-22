Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members participate in GAFPB hosted at CLDJ

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    German Navy Commander Philipp Blau, German Support Team lead, speaks about the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course held at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 8, 2025. The GAFPB tests service members on numerous traits, from swimming to shooting, while enhancing the skillsets of participants. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 08:26
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service members participate in GAFPB hosted at CLDJ, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CLDJ
    One Team
    GAFPB
    competition
    CJTFHOA
    AFRICOM

