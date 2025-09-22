38th ADA Soldiers Connect with Each Other Through Spiritual Mental Readiness Activity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977915" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

“People are not replaceable,” said a religious affairs NCO assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade stationed at Sagami General Depot.



To learn more about how the 38th ADA team is reinforcing this philosophy and connecting with each other as a family in the community, check out the video.



Additional photos provided by the 38th ADA Brigade



#SuicidePreventionMonth #Ikigai #FindingYourIkigai #PeopleFirst #ArmyFamily #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe