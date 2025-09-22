Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th ADA Soldiers Connect with Each Other Through Spiritual Mental Readiness Activity

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.22.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    “People are not replaceable,” said a religious affairs NCO assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade stationed at Sagami General Depot.

    To learn more about how the 38th ADA team is reinforcing this philosophy and connecting with each other as a family in the community, check out the video.

    #SuicidePreventionMonth #Ikigai #FindingYourIkigai #PeopleFirst #ArmyFamily #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 02:47
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Suicide Prevention Month
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

