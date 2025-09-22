Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explosive Ordinance Disposal Teams Conduct Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs 

    AFN Kunsan

    Explosive Ordinance Disposal teams conducted exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, August 20, on Kunsan Air Base. The week-long readiness exercise is designed to prepare Airmen for real-life high stress scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 02:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 977914
    VIRIN: 250820-F-FE180-5881
    Filename: DOD_111313628
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Teams Conduct Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, by SrA Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)
    AFN Kunsan
    EOD
    UFS 25

