    Military Personnel Flight Self Service Kiosk

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs 

    AFN Kunsan

    The Military Personnel Flight has recently introduced a new self-service sign-in kiosk, allowing members to check in on their own upon arrival. The Kiosk allows MPF Airmen to dedicate more time to other mission-essential tasks. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)

