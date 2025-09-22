Military Personnel Flight Self Service Kiosk

The Military Personnel Flight has recently introduced a new self-service sign-in kiosk, allowing members to check in on their own upon arrival. The Kiosk allows MPF Airmen to dedicate more time to other mission-essential tasks. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)
