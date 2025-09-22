Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Ret. William J. Payne - 2025 Drill Sergeant Hall of Fame Inductee

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    108th Training Command- Initial Entry Training

    CSM Payne completed the 80th Division Drill Sergeant School at Fort A. P. Hill, Virginia, in January 1983. He served as a Drill Sergeant in both the 80th and 108th Divisions from 1983 to 1987. In 1987, CSM Payne was recognized as the Brigade Drill Sergeant of the Year.

    From 1987 to 1989, CSM Payne served as a Senior Drill Sergeant in the 108th Division, and from 1989 to 1997, he held the position of First Sergeant in the same division. CSM Payne was then promoted to Command Sergeant Major in the 108th Division, serving from 1997 to 1999. He also acted as the Commandant of the 108th Training Command Drill Sergeant School from October 1, 1999, to October 31, 2003.

    Between 2003 and 2007, CSM Payne served as the 6th Brigade (Professional Development) Command Sergeant Major (CSM) for the 108th Training Command. In this role, he was responsible for the 108th Drill Sergeant School, Non-Commissioned Officer Education System (NCOES), Common Access Card Security (CAS2), and Command and General Staff Officer Course (CGSOC).

    While serving as the 6th Brigade CSM, CSM Payne was mobilized in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and was selected as the Task Force Griffon CSM. He deployed to Iraq in 2006 and became the Senior.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 21:46
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

