RD25 | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Greenleaf Interview

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Greenleaf, a tactical air control operator with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, speaks about his and his unit’s experience during Resolute Dragon 25 at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 21, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)
