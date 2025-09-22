Incheon Victory Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



New and old service members from U.S. and the Republic of Korea marched through Incheon, South Korea in the Victory Parade on September 14th, 2025. The parade was held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the successful Incheon Landing Operation during the Korean War. (U.S. army video by Sgt. Malik Abdul, Sgt. ZaBarr Jones, Cpl. Junseo Lee