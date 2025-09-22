Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incheon Victory Parade

    INCHEON, INCHEON GWANG'YEOGSI [INCH'ON-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    09.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Malik Abdul, Sgt. ZaBarr Jones and Cpl. Jun Seo Lee

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    New and old service members from U.S. and the Republic of Korea marched through Incheon, South Korea in the Victory Parade on September 14th, 2025. The parade was held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the successful Incheon Landing Operation during the Korean War. (U.S. army video by Sgt. Malik Abdul, Sgt. ZaBarr Jones, Cpl. Junseo Lee

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 19:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977896
    VIRIN: 250914-A-AC512-4183
    Filename: DOD_111313230
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: INCHEON, INCHEON GWANG'YEOGSI [INCH'ON-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    anniversary
    USFK
    Incheon Landing operation
    Parade

