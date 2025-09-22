USAR senior enlisted take the AFT during the USAR Sergeants Major Senior Enlisted Conference

Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, the U.S. Army Reserve command sergeant major, speaks about the importance of the Army Fitness Test to measure unit readiness during the USAR Sergeants Major Senior Enlisted Conference at Fort Devens, Massachusetts September 19, 2025. Sergeants major from across the country attending the conference conducted an Army Fitness Test, received briefings on the USAR Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program and other Army Reserve issues, and conducted a staff ride at the historic North Bridge at the Minute Man National Park in Concord, Mass. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)
