Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAR senior enlisted take the AFT during the USAR Sergeants Major Senior Enlisted Conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, the U.S. Army Reserve command sergeant major, speaks about the importance of the Army Fitness Test to measure unit readiness during the USAR Sergeants Major Senior Enlisted Conference at Fort Devens, Massachusetts September 19, 2025. Sergeants major from across the country attending the conference conducted an Army Fitness Test, received briefings on the USAR Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program and other Army Reserve issues, and conducted a staff ride at the historic North Bridge at the Minute Man National Park in Concord, Mass. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    Music licensed through Envato Elements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 19:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977895
    VIRIN: 250919-A-OE370-3050
    PIN: 20250919
    Filename: DOD_111313203
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAR senior enlisted take the AFT during the USAR Sergeants Major Senior Enlisted Conference, by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Devens
    AFT
    H2F
    Army Fitness Test
    Fort Devens RFTA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download