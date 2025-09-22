Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: 1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIMARS fire mission during Cobra Fury 25.2

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Cpl. Logan Courtright 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System mission during Exercise Cobra Fury 25.2 at Yakima Training Center, Washington, Sept. 16, 2025. Cobra Fury 25.2 is an annual exercise designed to improve the battalion’s ability to deploy artillery and HIMARS to provide accurate, long-range fire in key terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan A. Courtright)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 20:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977891
    VIRIN: 250916-M-OL443-1001
    Filename: DOD_111313079
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US

    USMC, Cobra Fury, Camp Pendleton, 11th Marines, Washington, HIMARS

