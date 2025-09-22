Sergeants Major Senior Enlisted Conference 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Rice, an Army Reserve Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) developer, discusses the importance of H2F during the Sergeants Major Senior Enlisted Conference at Fort Devens, Massachusetts September 19-20, 2025. H2F aims to empower U.S. Army soldiers and change the culture of health, fitness and mental well-being. Sergeants Major from across the country attending the conference conducted an Army Fitness Test, received briefings on H2F and other Army Reserve issues and conducted a staff ride at the North Bridge Monument. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Sakdaratanak Nong)



Music licensed through Envato Elements.