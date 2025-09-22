Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeants Major Senior Enlisted Conference 2025

    LONDONDERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Sakdaratanak Nong 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Rice, an Army Reserve Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) developer, discusses the importance of H2F during the Sergeants Major Senior Enlisted Conference at Fort Devens, Massachusetts September 19-20, 2025. H2F aims to empower U.S. Army soldiers and change the culture of health, fitness and mental well-being. Sergeants Major from across the country attending the conference conducted an Army Fitness Test, received briefings on H2F and other Army Reserve issues and conducted a staff ride at the North Bridge Monument. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Sakdaratanak Nong)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 19:17
    Location: LONDONDERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

    Fort Devens
    AFT
    H2F
    Army Fitness Test
    Army Reserve
    Fort Devens RFTA

