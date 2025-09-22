Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery Brigade, 4th Infantry Division demonstrate the advanced fires capabilities of the new Artillery Execution Suite, a key component of the Next Generation Command and Control system, during training exercise Ivy Sting I, September 17, 2025, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Ivy Sting I highlighted precision fires missions leveraging the NGC2 ecosystem, which seamlessly integrates software applications, infrastructure, data, and transport into a unified operational architecture. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 17:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977882
|VIRIN:
|250922-A-NY427-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111312877
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ivy Sting I Next Generation Command and Control, by PFC Thomas Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.