Ivy Sting I Next Generation Command and Control

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery Brigade, 4th Infantry Division demonstrate the advanced fires capabilities of the new Artillery Execution Suite, a key component of the Next Generation Command and Control system, during training exercise Ivy Sting I, September 17, 2025, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Ivy Sting I highlighted precision fires missions leveraging the NGC2 ecosystem, which seamlessly integrates software applications, infrastructure, data, and transport into a unified operational architecture. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)