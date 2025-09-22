Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ivy Sting I Next Generation Command and Control

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery Brigade, 4th Infantry Division demonstrate the advanced fires capabilities of the new Artillery Execution Suite, a key component of the Next Generation Command and Control system, during training exercise Ivy Sting I, September 17, 2025, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Ivy Sting I highlighted precision fires missions leveraging the NGC2 ecosystem, which seamlessly integrates software applications, infrastructure, data, and transport into a unified operational architecture. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Thomas Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 17:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977882
    VIRIN: 250922-A-NY427-1001
    Filename: DOD_111312877
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    This work, Ivy Sting I Next Generation Command and Control, by PFC Thomas Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Infantry Division
    Ivy Sting I

