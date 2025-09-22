Ruck for Remembrance: 9/11 & POW Memorial

Airmen from the 42d Air Base Wing, Officer Training School, and Air University came together on Sept. 11, 2025, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, for a solemn 9/11 ruck march. Participants also completed a 24-hour vigil march in honor of Prisoners of War and those missing in action, demonstrating unwavering respect and remembrance. The event honored the memory of those who were lost, showing unity and dedication across the Maxwell community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
