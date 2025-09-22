Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ruck for Remembrance: 9/11 & POW Memorial

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 42d Air Base Wing, Officer Training School, and Air University came together on Sept. 11, 2025, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, for a solemn 9/11 ruck march. Participants also completed a 24-hour vigil march in honor of Prisoners of War and those missing in action, demonstrating unwavering respect and remembrance. The event honored the memory of those who were lost, showing unity and dedication across the Maxwell community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 16:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977876
    VIRIN: 250911-F-FQ596-8392
    Filename: DOD_111312792
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42d ABW
    rememberance

