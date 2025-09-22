Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Homefront: Back-to-School Brigade

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Operation Homefront hosts the Back-to-School Brigade at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., July 25, 2025. The event brought together various organizations and community partners from around the area to give students backpacks filled with essential school supplies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 16:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 977875
    VIRIN: 250725-F-UQ930-1001
    Filename: DOD_111312787
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Homefront: Back-to-School Brigade, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell AFB
    back-to-school
    Maxwell Elementary and Middle School
    42d Air Base Wing
    Backpack Brigade

