    John Finn - Coast Guard Veteran

    BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    Coast Guard veteran John Finn, 104, of Blaine, Wash., is believed to be the oldest living Coast Guard veteran and was interviewed June 27, 2025, at Coast Guard Station Bellingham, where he received recognition from the Chief’s Mess. The World War II veteran shared his experiences for posterity in a historical interview. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:19:49
    Location: BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, US

