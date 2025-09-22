John Finn - Coast Guard Veteran

Coast Guard veteran John Finn, 104, of Blaine, Wash., is believed to be the oldest living Coast Guard veteran and was interviewed June 27, 2025, at Coast Guard Station Bellingham, where he received recognition from the Chief’s Mess. The World War II veteran shared his experiences for posterity in a historical interview. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler)
