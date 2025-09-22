John Finn - Coast Guard Veteran

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard veteran John Finn, 104, of Blaine, Wash., is believed to be the oldest living Coast Guard veteran and was interviewed June 27, 2025, at Coast Guard Station Bellingham, where he received recognition from the Chief’s Mess. The World War II veteran shared his experiences for posterity in a historical interview. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler)