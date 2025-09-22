U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darel Johnson, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, discusses the improvements to Centro de Salud de La Mesa, during AMISTAD 2025, in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 22, 2025. Johnson accomplished tasks outside of his core Air Force specialty code to increase readiness and strengthen partnerships with Panama while advancing the hospital’s infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
This work, CE improvements to Centro de Salud de La Mesa, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
