    CE improvements to Centro de Salud de La Mesa

    LA MESA, PANAMA

    09.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darel Johnson, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, discusses the improvements to Centro de Salud de La Mesa, during AMISTAD 2025, in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 22, 2025. Johnson accomplished tasks outside of his core Air Force specialty code to increase readiness and strengthen partnerships with Panama while advancing the hospital’s infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 16:22
    Location: LA MESA, PA

    30th CES
    USSOUTHERN COMMAND
    electrical and engineering
    Republic of Panama (Panama)
    AMISTAD2025

