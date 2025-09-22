CE improvements to Centro de Salud de La Mesa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darel Johnson, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, discusses the improvements to Centro de Salud de La Mesa, during AMISTAD 2025, in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 22, 2025. Johnson accomplished tasks outside of his core Air Force specialty code to increase readiness and strengthen partnerships with Panama while advancing the hospital’s infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)