Soldiers from the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command partnered with the Arlington Heights Police Department to conduct an active shooter training exercise. The exercise helped build awareness and prepared personnel on the Run, Hide, Fight model combatting active shooter events.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 16:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977870
|VIRIN:
|250922-A-BU909-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111312688
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Active shooter training exercise builds awareness on Run, Hide, Fight model, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
