Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Active shooter training exercise builds awareness on Run, Hide, Fight model

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Soldiers from the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command partnered with the Arlington Heights Police Department to conduct an active shooter training exercise. The exercise helped build awareness and prepared personnel on the Run, Hide, Fight model combatting active shooter events.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 16:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977870
    VIRIN: 250922-A-BU909-1001
    Filename: DOD_111312688
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active shooter training exercise builds awareness on Run, Hide, Fight model, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    active shooter
    Anthony L. Taylor
    Arlington Heights Police Department
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download