    UNITAS 2025 | Combat Logistics Battalion 22 Hosts Demolition Range for Spanish and Peruvian Forces

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rafael BrambilaPelayo 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 22, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, alongside Infantería de Marina (Spanish marine corps) and Infanteria de Marina del Peru (Peruvian naval infantry) marines, conduct a demolition range as part of exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 20, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Sgt. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)

