USACE contractors conduct vital repair work on the Great Sodus East Breakwater, located along the shores of Lake Ontario in Sodus Point, N.Y., September 18, 2025. The project aims to reinforce the breakwater, ensuring long-term protection for the surrounding shoreline and enhancing infrastructure resilience against future storms and erosion (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 15:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977866
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-FB511-2735
|Filename:
|DOD_111312628
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SODUS POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Repairing Great Sodus East Breakwater, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
