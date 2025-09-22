Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Repairing Great Sodus East Breakwater

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SODUS POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    USACE contractors conduct vital repair work on the Great Sodus East Breakwater, located along the shores of Lake Ontario in Sodus Point, N.Y., September 18, 2025. The project aims to reinforce the breakwater, ensuring long-term protection for the surrounding shoreline and enhancing infrastructure resilience against future storms and erosion (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 15:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977866
    VIRIN: 250918-A-FB511-2735
    Filename: DOD_111312628
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: SODUS POINT, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Repairing Great Sodus East Breakwater, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Sodus Point
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    Great Sodus East Breakwater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download