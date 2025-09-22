Repairing Great Sodus East Breakwater

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USACE contractors conduct vital repair work on the Great Sodus East Breakwater, located along the shores of Lake Ontario in Sodus Point, N.Y., September 18, 2025. The project aims to reinforce the breakwater, ensuring long-term protection for the surrounding shoreline and enhancing infrastructure resilience against future storms and erosion (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).