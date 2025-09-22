Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    When Every Minute Matters, Every Second Counts

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Video by T. T. Parish 

    Operational Medical Systems

    Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office is on the leading edge of U.S. military medical development. (Defense Health Agency Video by T. T. Parish/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 15:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977864
    VIRIN: 250922-O-PJ332-1001
    Filename: DOD_111312532
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, When Every Minute Matters, Every Second Counts, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint force
    Medical development
    OPMED PMO

