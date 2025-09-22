129RQW conduct long range overwater rescue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977862" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing conducts a long-range maritime response to the Grand Vega, a Panama-flagged cargo vessel approximately 780 nautical miles west of California, after reports of a crew member suffering a suspected stroke. Four pararescuemen parachuted with a boat package, boarded the vessel, and stabilized the patient for transfer, in coordination with USCG D-11. The 129th RQW flies HH-60G/HH-60W and HC-130J aircraft in support of search and rescue. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 129th Public Affairs Office)