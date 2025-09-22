Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129RQW conduct long range overwater rescue

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Joseph Prouse, Master Sgt. Ray Aquino and Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing conducts a long-range maritime response to the Grand Vega, a Panama-flagged cargo vessel approximately 780 nautical miles west of California, after reports of a crew member suffering a suspected stroke. Four pararescuemen parachuted with a boat package, boarded the vessel, and stabilized the patient for transfer, in coordination with USCG D-11. The 129th RQW flies HH-60G/HH-60W and HC-130J aircraft in support of search and rescue. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 129th Public Affairs Office)

