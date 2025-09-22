U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing conducts a long-range maritime response to the Grand Vega, a Panama-flagged cargo vessel approximately 780 nautical miles west of California, after reports of a crew member suffering a suspected stroke. Four pararescuemen parachuted with a boat package, boarded the vessel, and stabilized the patient for transfer, in coordination with USCG D-11. The 129th RQW flies HH-60G/HH-60W and HC-130J aircraft in support of search and rescue. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 129th Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 15:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977862
|VIRIN:
|250919-Z-F3881-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111312476
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 129RQW conduct long range overwater rescue, by MSgt Joseph Prouse, MSgt Ray Aquino and SSgt Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.