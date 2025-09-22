VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 20, 2025) An F/A-18 Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, the ‘Red Rippers,’ and piloted by Lt. Cmdr. Martin Wilson, performs as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1’s flyover during the 2025 Oceana Naval Base Air Show, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The show’s theme celebrated 250 years of America’s Navy and featured performances highlighting the precision, power, and innovation of naval aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 14:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977861
|VIRIN:
|250920-N-NG136-1358
|Filename:
|DOD_111312465
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Oceana Airshow CVW-1 Flyover, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.