    2025 Oceana Airshow CVW-1 Flyover

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 20, 2025) An F/A-18 Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, the ‘Red Rippers,’ and piloted by Lt. Cmdr. Martin Wilson, performs as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1’s flyover during the 2025 Oceana Naval Base Air Show, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The show’s theme celebrated 250 years of America’s Navy and featured performances highlighting the precision, power, and innovation of naval aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977861
    VIRIN: 250920-N-NG136-1358
    Filename: DOD_111312465
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    2025 Oceana Airshow

