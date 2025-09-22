2025 Oceana Airshow CVW-1 Flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 20, 2025) An F/A-18 Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, the ‘Red Rippers,’ and piloted by Lt. Cmdr. Martin Wilson, performs as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1’s flyover during the 2025 Oceana Naval Base Air Show, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The show’s theme celebrated 250 years of America’s Navy and featured performances highlighting the precision, power, and innovation of naval aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)