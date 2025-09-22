Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Airshow CVW-1 Flyover

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 20, 2025) Cmdr. Nicholas Bernard, operations officer for Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, pilots an F/A-18 Super Hornet during CVW-1’s flyover at the 2025 Oceana Naval Base Air Show, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The show’s theme celebrated 250 years of America’s Navy and featured performances highlighting the precision, power, and innovation of naval aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    Carrier Air Wing 1
    2025 Oceana Naval Base Air Show

