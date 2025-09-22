2025 Airshow CVW-1 Flyover

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 20, 2025) Cmdr. Nicholas Bernard, operations officer for Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, pilots an F/A-18 Super Hornet during CVW-1’s flyover at the 2025 Oceana Naval Base Air Show, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The show’s theme celebrated 250 years of America’s Navy and featured performances highlighting the precision, power, and innovation of naval aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 14:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977860
|VIRIN:
|250920-N-NG136-2445
|Filename:
|DOD_111312319
|Length:
|00:06:51
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
