Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Fire 60 mm Mortar

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brant Cushman 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marines with Echo Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry – East, participate in a Mortar Range on Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, September 19, 2025. Echo Company fired M224 60 mm mortar systems to improve proficiency and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brant Cushman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977854
    VIRIN: 250919-M-LS257-1001
    PIN: 250919
    Filename: DOD_111312250
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Fire 60 mm Mortar, by LCpl Brant Cushman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ITB
    SOI E
    training
    mortar
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download