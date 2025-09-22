U.S. Marines with Echo Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry – East, participate in a Mortar Range on Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, September 19, 2025. Echo Company fired M224 60 mm mortar systems to improve proficiency and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brant Cushman)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 16:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977853
|VIRIN:
|250919-M-LS257-1001
|PIN:
|250919
|Filename:
|DOD_111312238
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines fire 60 mm Mortar, by LCpl Brant Cushman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.