U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Merit Davey, flight commander, 1st Combat Camera Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, explains the mission of exercise TacRAT 2025 and the squadron's goal of training effective combat enablers prior to a range day at the Charleston Police Department Weapons Range, Sept. 16, 2025. Exercise TacRAT emphasizes small unit tactics, weapons proficiency, combat fitness, and operational documentation in high-stress, simulated environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 13:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|977849
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-AI717-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_111312020
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TacRAT 2025: Combat Enablers, by SrA Thomas Hansford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.