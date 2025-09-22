Coast Guard promotes boater safety during hurricane season

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977845" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Foy, a boat crew member at Station New Orleans, advises boaters on the importance of having a VHF marine-grade radio onboard on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, Louisiana, Sept. 11, 2025. A cell phone can lose signal over the water, so it is recommended to have alternative means of communication. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)