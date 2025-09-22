Coast Guard promotes boater safety during hurricane season

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Foy, a boat crew member at Station New Orleans, advises boaters on the importance of having a VHF marine-grade radio onboard on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, Louisiana, Sept. 11, 2025. A cell phone can lose signal over the water, so it is recommended to have alternative means of communication. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 12:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
