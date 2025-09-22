Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard promotes boater safety during hurricane season

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland District   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Foy, a boat crew member at Station New Orleans, talks about the importance of boaters having a VHF marine-grade radio while underway on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, Louisiana, Sept. 11, 2025. Station New Orleans boat crew members mentioned an increase in boaters during duck hunting season, without any forms of communication, and recommended handheld VHF radios over a cell phone. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 12:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 977844
    VIRIN: 250911-G-PO504-1776
    Filename: DOD_111311950
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    TAGS

    Hurricane season
    Coast Guard Station New Orleans
    boater safety
    USCG
    U.S. Coast Guard Station New Orleans
    VHF marine grade radio

