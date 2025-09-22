Coast Guard promotes boater safety during hurricane season

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Foy, a boat crew member at Station New Orleans, talks about the importance of boaters having a VHF marine-grade radio while underway on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, Louisiana, Sept. 11, 2025. Station New Orleans boat crew members mentioned an increase in boaters during duck hunting season, without any forms of communication, and recommended handheld VHF radios over a cell phone. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)
|09.11.2025
|09.22.2025 12:56
|PSA
|977844
|250911-G-PO504-1776
|DOD_111311950
|00:00:33
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|2
|2
