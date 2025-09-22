Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanging with Hafer: Building a Healthy Workforce

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) employees learn about different avenues of resources to maintain a balanced and healthy lives during the command’s health fair event, July 9, 2025. The health fair focuses on the occupational component of the 1NAVWAR Wellness program, an initiative that promotes eight dimensions of wellness—intellectual, emotional, spiritual, environmental, financial, occupational, social, and physical—fostering a balanced life that empowers NAVWAR to better support the Navy and warfighters. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)

    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    navwar
    naval information warfare systems command
    hanging with hafer
    wellness program

