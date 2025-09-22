Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) employees learn about different avenues of resources to maintain a balanced and healthy lives during the command’s health fair event, July 9, 2025. The health fair focuses on the occupational component of the 1NAVWAR Wellness program, an initiative that promotes eight dimensions of wellness—intellectual, emotional, spiritual, environmental, financial, occupational, social, and physical—fostering a balanced life that empowers NAVWAR to better support the Navy and warfighters. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 12:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|977842
|VIRIN:
|250922-N-GC965-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111311888
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hanging with Hafer: Building a Healthy Workforce, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.